COVID-19: Public transport resumes in Tamil Nadu with strict norms

The public transport in Tamil Nadu, which was earlier suspended due to the COVID-19, resumed today.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:51 IST
COVID-19: Public transport resumes in Tamil Nadu with strict norms
The state government had allowed only 59 per cent of the total buses to run in the state. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The public transport in Tamil Nadu, which was earlier suspended due to the COVID-19, resumed today. The state government had allowed only 59 per cent of the total buses to run in the state, with a restricted number of passengers in them, with strict norms.

"Under relaxed norms, no complete lockdown will be enforced on Sundays in September. The E-pass system for inter-district travel will be discontinued. All places of worship, hotels, and resorts have been allowed to re-open," state Chief Minister E Palaniswami had said on Sunday. In its UnloCk-4 guidelines on August 29, the Centre had said, "There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements."

As a part of the new relaxations under Unlock 4, Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai re-opened on Tuesday after 165 days of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several devotees queued up outside the temple while following social distancing norms to offer their prayers to the deity.

Before entering the premises of the shrine, the temperatures of the people were checked and they were provided hand sanitizer. The children under the age of 10, pregnant women, and people above the age of 60 years are not allowed to visit the temple. The devotees are also not allowed to offer any food items to the diety as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus. (ANI)

