DMK to elect new general secy, treasurer on Sept 9

The meeting of the general council could not be held in March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Stalin had directed party senior and former minister Duraimurugan to continue as party Treasurer. Duraimurugan had resigned as treasurer on March 16 to contest for the post of general secretary which fell vacant following the death of veteran K Anbazhagan on March 7.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-09-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 19:13 IST
The DMK's general council will meet here on September 9 to elect its new general secretary and treasurer, two key positions in the Dravidian party that have been lying vacant since March this year. Announcing the convening of the council, the key decision making body of the party, DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday said the meeting through video conferencing will be held at 10 am under his chairmanship and urged all the members to take part in it without fail.

Stalin's decision to finalise the important roles in the party assumes significance as it is vital for him to assign tasks and responsibilities to the leaders ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The meeting of the general council could not be held in March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Stalin had directed party senior and former minister Duraimurugan to continue as party Treasurer.

Duraimurugan had resigned as treasurer on March 16 to contest for the post of general secretary which fell vacant following the death of veteran K Anbazhagan on March 7. The late leader had held the post for a record 43 years. Prior to the general council meeting, the DMKs district secretaries will meet on September 3, Stalin added.

