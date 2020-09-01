Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kharge, Siddaramaiah express regret over Mukherjee attending RSS event in 2018

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Pranab Mukharjee lauding his intellect and long service to the nation, but expressed regret over the former president attending an RSS event in 2018.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-09-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 19:32 IST
Kharge, Siddaramaiah express regret over Mukherjee attending RSS event in 2018

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Pranab Mukharjee lauding his intellect and long service to the nation, but expressed regret over the former president attending an RSS event in 2018. Mukherjee (84), the 13th President of the country, died at an army hospital in New Delhi on Monday, and his last rites were performed on Tuesday.

Speaking at a condolence meet organised by the Karnataka Congress here, Kharge said "I have only one regret, this is not the time to say it, but still.... such an intelligent (Mukherjee), who could remember all subjects and had command in history, religion, politics... "The person who could resolve disputes and chaired about 50 groups of Ministers because of his acumen to build consensus...why did he go to the RSS office during his final years, I could not understand," he said.

Kharge, a former union minister, said, he had questions in his mind about that episode, because Mukharjee had belief in Nehruism, he believed in Indira Gandhi's philosophy. Though Mukherjee had differences with Rajiv Gandhi and was outside the party for about four years, he later came back, he noted.

"...I had a question within me as to why an intellect like him (Mukherjee) had gone to such a place and wanted to tell him about it, but did not have an opportunity to speak to him one-to-one on this matter," he lamented. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah too concurred with Kharge's sentiments on the issue.

"As Kharge said, it is still a big mystery to me that after such a long stint in Congress after completing his term as the President he gave a speech at RSS shibir, the organisation that killed Mahatma Gandhi...I still don't understand why he went there. In my personal opinion he should not have gone there," he said. Alleging that RSS was a communal organisation, Siddaramaiah said going there and giving a speech at its event after 50 years of political career and lifelong association with Congress "is a painful thing".

"...whatever it is, he did not give an explanation why he had gone there," Siddaramaiah added. The Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly also called Mukharjee "ajatashatru" (some one who doesn't have enemy) and said he had all the capabilities but could not become the Prime Minister.

Mukherjee was earlier criticised by the Congress in June 2018 for attending the event of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP. But later, the Congress was all appreciation after Mukherjee in his speech emphasised that the soul of India was pluralism, tolerance and inclusion.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

White House public tours to resume September 12 with COVID rules

Public tours of the White House, halted nearly six months ago due to the coronavirus outbreak, are set to resume later this month with new health and safety policies in place. Tours will resume Sept. 12, for two days a week instead of five,...

Gross GST collection in August at Rs 86,449 crore: Finance Ministry

The gross Goods and Services Tax GST revenue collected in the month of August is Rs 86,449 crore, including Rs 15,906 crore in CGST, Rs 21,064 crore in SGST, Rs 42,264 crore in IGST and and Rs 7,215 crore in Cess, the Union Ministry of Fina...

Two inmates escape from Chamoli district prison in Uttarakhand

Two prisoners, one of them serving life imprisonment, escaped from the Chamoli district jail on Tuesday, officials said. They have been identified as Navin Chandra, who was serving life imprisonment after being convicted under the POCSO Act...

Scores detained as students march against Belarus president

Authorities in Belarus detained scores of protesters Tuesday as university students took to the streets of the capital of Minsk on the first day of classes to demand that authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko resign after an election...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020