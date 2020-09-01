Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with low-key festivities due to COVID-19

Unlike every year, the immersion of Lord Ganesh in Hyderabad was a low key this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:11 IST
Hyderabad celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with low-key festivities due to COVID-19
A number of cranes were also kept at the site where devotees placed their deities for the immersion. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Unlike every year, the immersion of Lord Ganesh in Hyderabad was a low key this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those attending the immersion of the Ganesh idols observed that while the excitement during the festival was missing this time, all precautionary measures were taken while celebrating the festival this time.

A large number of processions in small groups were seen gathering at the Hussainsagar lake for the immersion, chanting 'Ganpati Bappa, Maurya'. A number of cranes were also kept at the site where devotees placed their deities for the immersion. Families were even seen carrying the idols on their vehicles for the immersion.

Speaking to ANI, Bharat Kalyani who had joined the immersion of the Lord said, "Ganesh Immersion this year was not like the way we celebrate every year due to the pandemic. However, we celebrated the festival in our village with all the safety measures." "This year the celebrations were low key. Every year there would be a lot of excitement and enthusiasm. We did not expect the Government to manage the Immersion process so well. But it was done. But the arrangements were good," added Virender.

Rajendra Kumar Agarwal, another devotee who attended the celebrations hoped the COVID-19 festival would soon vanish away. "We hope that God will send his blessings through this festival and Coronavirus will vanish away. The whole world should get rid of this Coronavirus soon," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Section of wall on old Amsterdam canal collapses

A section of wall and sidewalk on one of Amsterdams historic canals collapsed on Tuesday in a rare accident, but nobody was injured. The roughly 15 meter 50 foot section of wall on the Grimburgwal, near the citys central Dam square, abruptl...

Rolls-Royce says demand for luxury cars is recovering

The chief executive of Rolls-Royce said demand for his companys luxury cars is rebounding, helped by sales in Asia, and he is optimistic about the outlook for next year after the coronavirus pandemic hit consumer confidence and closed deale...

Coal India to invest over 1.22 lakh crores on 500 projects by 2023-24: Pralhad Joshi

With an aim to achieve 1 billion tonnes BT coal production by the year 2023-24 and make the nation Aatmanirbhar in coal, National Miner Coal India Ltd CIL will invest over Rs 1.22 lakh crores on about 500 projects related to coal evacuation...

'Game of Thrones' creators to adapt Chinese sci-fi trilogy for Netflix

The creators of televisions Game of Thrones are to adapt a best selling Chinese science-fiction book trilogy for a Netflix series. Netflix said on Tuesday that the English-language adaptation will cover all three of the award-winning Chines...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020