Unlock 4.0: Railways awaits Home Ministry's nod to start more special trains

The Indian Railways is awaiting a nod from Union Home Ministry to start more special trains during Unlock 4, said the official of the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday. "More special trains are being planned in Unlock 4 and the State governments are being consulted to finalise the number of trains and routes. We are waiting for a green signal from Union Home Ministry to run these special trains," the official said.

The announcement came amid the Unlock 4 plan, which started on September 30. Under the new guidelines, the government has relaxed several restrictions across the country in order to open economy further amid the pandemic. Currently, 230 special trains are being run by the Railways in wake of COVID-19 pandemic and it is planning to further ease the journey of passengers by plying more trains on the track. (ANI)