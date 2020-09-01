Left Menu
Sex racket operating from spa busted

The complainant also informed that these centres were indulging in illegal prostitution activities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:41 IST
An alleged sex racket running under the cover of a spa centre was busted in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said on Tuesday. A senior police officer said, "We have registered a case at Hari Nagar police station and investigation is underway." The DCW said it received a complaint on its 181 helpline from an unidentified man who informed the commission that several spas were running even during the coronavirus pandemic. The complainant also informed that these centres were indulging in illegal prostitution activities

The DCW team visited the location along with the police and entered a spa. They found several customers at the centre. Used condoms were also recovered from the centre in large numbers, the commission said. The receptionist was asked to call the owner but as soon as he got to know about the inspection, he switched off his phone, it said. DCW chief Swati Maliwal said the government has not allowed spa centres to open during the pandemic. "The central government's guidelines have not permitted opening of spa centres in the country, but it''s shocking to note that these centres were functioning freely and the police and the municipal coporations claim to be unaware of it. "Not only is prostitution illegal, but opening spa centres can cause large scale spread of infection. We are issuing a notice in the matter to the police and the MCD,” she said.

