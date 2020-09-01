Left Menu
A trainee woman police sub-inspector has alleged torture and abuse at her work place in the premises of a police outpost in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district and has lodged a complaint with the state director general of police and the state women commission.

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 01-09-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 22:03 IST
Trainee woman police SI alleges torture and abuse at work place in Bihar

A trainee woman police sub-inspector has alleged torture and abuse at her work place in the premises of a police outpost in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district and has lodged a complaint with the state director general of police and the state women commission. The woman SI has alleged that the Fakuli police outpost in-charge and a trainee male SI had misbehaved, ill treated and abused her recently in the premises of the outpost, which is under Kudhni police station.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that the outpost in-charge had also thrashed her husband when he came to pick her up on August 30, 2020. The Bihar Women's Commission chairperson Dilmani Mishra has sought a report from the Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police Jayant Kant in this regard.

Kant said a probe has been ordered following the filing of the complaint and that stern action will be taken against the erring policemen if they were found guilty. The woman SI, who narrated the incident to Kant, later told newsmen "I have been ill treated, abused and tortured by the police personnel at the police outpost where I am currently posted for the past one month. They even don't talk to me properly. When my husband came to fetch me on August 30, 2020 after my duty hours he was beaten by officer-in-charge of Fakuli police outpost," "My husband has been thrashed and branded as my dalal (middle man)," she said adding "How can common people of the state be safe where a woman employee of Bihar polie is not safe and protected at police stations and police outposts".

She has lodged written complaints with Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey , ADG (Law and Order) and Bihar State Women's Commission for taking necessary action against the two policemen.. A video has gone viral on social media in which the lady SI was seen to be in tears while narrating her incident before the media persons.

