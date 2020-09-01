3 youths held in hit-and-run case

Three youths have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run- case here in which a 55-year-old man was killed, police said on Tuesday. Vinay Kumar Nirmal was on his way to market when the chartered accountant was knocked down by an overspeeding car at Vaibhav Khand in Indirapuram on Friday night, an officer said.

In spite of halting, the driver dragged him for several metres. When the passersby raised an alarm, the youths fled away leaving their car on the road, according to the police. Nirmal was critically injured and admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anshu Jain told PTI.

Shivam, Anand Kumar and Nikhil Tyagi were arrested by tracing the registration number of the car. At the time of the accident, Anand was driving the vehicle, Jain said. Police have recovered some cans of beer. As the youths had fled away from the spot, no medical examination was conducted and, therefore, it could not be ascertained that they were drunk, the DSP said. PTI CORR HMB