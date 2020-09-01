Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four Cong workers, woman held in killing of two DYFI activists in Kerala

"Currently five people have been arrested.The woman was arrested for helping the accused to escape after the crime," police said, adding that two more accused are under custody. Meanwhile, the remand report of the police submitted in a local court says the murder was politically motivated and the act was committed following a conspiracy hatched on August 30.

PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 01-09-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 23:01 IST
Four Cong workers, woman held in killing of two DYFI activists in Kerala

Four Congress workers and a woman people were on Tuesday arrested in the killing of two DYFI workers at Venjaramoodu near here and the remand report filed by the police says it was "politically motivated." Police had earlier in the day arrested the four Congress party workers and later in the evening recorded the arrest of a woman, named Preeja, for allegedlyhelping the accused to escape after the crime. "Currently five people have been arrested.The woman was arrested for helping the accused to escape after the crime," police said, adding that two more accused are under custody.

Meanwhile, the remand report of the police submitted in a local court says the murder was politically motivated and the act was committed following a conspiracy hatched on August 30. Mithilaj (30) and Haq Muhammed (24) of the CPI-M's youth wing were fatally attacked by Congress-INTUC-Youth Congress workers with sharp edged weapons near here late night on August 30.

The remand reportsays the root cause of the issue started on the eve of the 2019 Lok Sabha election when the accused, who are Congress workers, got into a scuffle with the DYFI workers. "The accused in this case had on May 25 attempted to murder a DYFI activist Faisal and was arrested," the report submitted before the court said.

The report also said the accused hatched a conspiracy at a place near here and attacked the two DYFI workers on August 30. Meanwhile, state Industries Minister E P Jayarajan today alleged that the accused in the killing were having "close links" with Congress MP Adoor Prakash, a charge rejected by the latter who dared the government to prove it.

A day after CPI(M) state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged a high-level conspiracy by Congress leadership behind the attack, Jayarajan claimed the accused in the case were having close links with Congress Attingal MP Adoor Prakash. He demanded an investigation into the MP's role in the conspiracy to kill the two DYFI activists.

"Adoor Prakash has close links with the accused in the Venjaramood double murder case of the DYFI activists. It seems like the accused have contacted the MP through phone after the murder and his role in the conspiracy should also be probed," he told reporters after visiting the houses of the deceased.

Dismissing the charge, Prakash accused the Left party of trying to derail the probe and challenged the state government to prove it. "The state government has the police and all the latest technology.

I challenge them to prove the allegation. They must not use the police to influence the probe," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, local TV channels aired a voice clip purportedly of one of the accused alleging that Prakash had helped them in a previous case involving an attack on a DYFI workerFaisal on May 25. The two DYFI workers were attacked while they were going to Mithilaj's home on a motorbike.

CCTV visuals aired by TV channels showed a gang of assailants attacking the duo. The CPI(M) has given a call to observe 'black day' on Wednesday in protest against the brutal killing of the DYFI workers.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala has said the Congress had no role in the killings. "The Congress is not a party of assailants.

We don'tencourage goons in our party," he had said on Monday and accused the LDF government of unleashing a "false propaganda" against the opposition party.PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's physician says president has not had a stroke

President Donald Trumps physician said on Tuesday the president had not had a stroke or suffered other serious health issues, and that he remains healthy.I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebr...

PM Modi to address Leadership Summit of USISPF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver key note address to the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF on Thursday, organisers announced on Tuesday. We are honored that Prime Minister Modi has taken tim...

House panel warns of fraud, abuse in business aid programme

Congressional investigators say they have identified lapses pointing to possible fraud and abuse in the Trump administrations coronavirus relief program, including more than USD 1 billion awarded to small businesses that received multiple l...

Delhi reports 2,312 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi on Tuesday reported 2,312 more COVID-19 cases taking the overall coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,77,060, informed Delhi Government. As per the bulletin, there are 15,870 active cases in Delhi while 1,56,728 patients hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020