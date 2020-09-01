Three members of banned Naxal outfit PLFI held in Jharkhand

Three members of banned Naxal outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were arrested from the Patratu area of Ramgarh district on Tuesday, police said. Speaking to media, Prabhat Kumar, Superintendents of Police (SP), Ramgarh, said, "It was reported that some boys from Patratu region have joined the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) and are extorting money in the area for the banned outfit. The names of eight people have come up in the investigation, out of which three have been arrested. Search is on for the remaining five who are absconding."

He added that blank notepads with PLFI's letterheads have been seized from the possession of arrested people. "Their mobile phones, the cell phones of the people they looted, along with blank notepads with PLFI's letterhead have been seized from the possession of the trio" he added. (ANI)