One held in Mizoram, smuggled items worth Rs 1.17 crores seized

The team of Assam Rifles apprehended one person in Maulkawi village, Champhai district and recovered smuggled items worth Rs 1.17 crores from his possession.

ANI | Champhai (Mizoram) | Updated: 02-09-2020 07:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 07:19 IST
One held in Mizoram, smuggled items worth Rs 1.17 crores seized
The person apprehended by Assam Rifles. Photo/Twitter (Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI

The successful operation was carried out by the team of Assam Rifles on September 1.

The apprehended individual, along with the recovered items, were later handed over to the Custom Prevention Force by the Assam Rifles, according to a tweet by the official handle. (ANI)

