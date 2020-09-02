UP: Man's body found hanging from tree, suicide suspected

The body of a 30-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday in a suspected suicide case, police said. The deceased hailed from Samastipur in Bihar and lived in a rented accommodation in Gejha village here with his wife, the police said. "The man apparently had a fight with his wife the past night after which he took the extreme step," an official from the local Phase 2 police station said. Forensic team and local police are at the spot examining the situation and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the official added.