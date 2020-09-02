UP: Man's body found hanging from tree, suicide suspected
The body of a 30-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday in a suspected suicide case, police said. The deceased hailed from Samastipur in Bihar and lived in a rented accommodation in Gejha village here with his wife, the police said.PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-09-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 11:37 IST
The body of a 30-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday in a suspected suicide case, police said. The deceased hailed from Samastipur in Bihar and lived in a rented accommodation in Gejha village here with his wife, the police said. "The man apparently had a fight with his wife the past night after which he took the extreme step," an official from the local Phase 2 police station said. Forensic team and local police are at the spot examining the situation and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the official added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Noida
- Uttar Pradesh
- Samastipur
- Bihar
ALSO READ
Builders get extension to complete pending projects in Noida till Dec 2021
Builders get extension to complete pending projects in Noida till Dec 2021
Fire breaks out at NPCL substation in UP's Greater Noida
Fire breaks out at power station in Greater Noida, no casualty
Fire at power station in Greater Noida