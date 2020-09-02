Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant case: NCB arrests alleged drug dealer in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested an alleged contraband dealer who has "links" with the drugs trafficking case pertaining to the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 12:22 IST
Sushant case: NCB arrests alleged drug dealer in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested an alleged contraband dealer who has "links" with the drugs trafficking case pertaining to the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said. The man identified as Zaid is understood to be involved in the supply of narcotics like bud or curated marijuana to the high-end party circles of Mumbai.

The best quality of bud is sold at the rate of about Rs 5,000 per gram, NCB officials said. Agency sleuths claimed he was arrested after they obtained some "vital leads" into the narcotics case registered against Rajput's live-partner Rhea Chakraborty and others.

The agency last week had arrested two men for alleged drug trafficking in the western metropolis and it is understood that the leads against the detained man came after questioning them. Some more such operators based in Maharashtra, Delhi and Goa are under the scanner of the agency, they said.

A special NCB team from Delhi, headed by deputy director (operations) K P S Malhotra, is camping in the city to take forward this probe. The team also includes agency officers from Mumbai and has been constituted by NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana. The agency filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) after the Enforcement Directorate, also probing the death case of the 34-year-old actor, shared with it a report after it cloned two mobile phones of Rhea.

As per officials, the mobile phone chats and messages indicated procurement and consumption of drugs and these leads were shared by the ED with the NCB and the CBI..

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

British stocks gain on signs of economic recovery, Rolls Royce jumps

London-listed shares rose on Wednesday as investors bet on a faster economic recovery following upbeat manufacturing data from the worlds two biggest economies, while Rolls-Royce jumped after signalling a rebound in demand for luxury cars. ...

HC asks IHBAS to fill up staff vacancies expeditiously

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences IHBAS to fill up faculty and medical staff vacancies as early as possible. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued the ...

Hong Kong to re-open gyms, massage parlours from Friday as virus cases drop

Hong Kong will re-open gyms and massage parlors and extend night-time dining hours from Friday, easing tough coronavirus curbs as new daily infections in the Asian financial hub drop into the single digits. Restaurants will be allowed to st...

2 pythons weighing 100 pounds collapse ceiling in Australia

An Australian returned home and was surprised to discover that his kitchen ceiling had collapsed under the weight of two large pythons apparently fighting over a mate. David Tait entered his home in Laceys Creek in Queensland state on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020