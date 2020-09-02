2 kids drown after falling into inundated plot

Two brothers, aged five and eight, drowned after they fell into an inundated plot while playing outside their house here, police said on Wednesday. Afzal and Firoz, residents of Tagore Nagar, left their house at around 4 pm on Tuesday to play. When the two did not reach home till late in the evening, the family members reached the police station and lodged a missing report, following which a search was launched, an officer said.

The siblings were spotted floating on a plot that was inundated due to rain. The spot is a few metres away from their house at Chanakyapuri, R K Puram Circle Inspector Sandeep Vishnoi said. A case of unnatural death has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC. The police handed over the bodies to the family on Wednesday morning after a post-mortem, Vishnoi said. PTI CORR HMB