Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand: PSCWA welcomes parents' suggestion to cut short syllabus for the academic session

The Private Schools and Children Welfare Association (PSCWA) of Jharkhand has welcomed the suggestions of parents to cut short the syllabus for the academic session.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 02-09-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 14:00 IST
Jharkhand: PSCWA welcomes parents' suggestion to cut short syllabus for the academic session
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Rizwan Arif The Private Schools and Children Welfare Association (PSCWA) of Jharkhand has welcomed the suggestions of parents to cut short the syllabus for the academic session.

Schools and education institutions across the country have been closed since the first coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March this year. The state government had earlier sought opinions of parents regarding the opening of schools.

According to PSCWA, over 50 per cent parents have suggested reducing the syllabus, especially for classes looking forward to board exams. The association also said that the government should think positively towards the opening of schools for senior classes.

"In the light of opinion sought by the state government, over 50 percent of parents have proposed to cut short the syllabus. Our organisation, too believes that it should be done for the standards like 9th, 10th and 12th because their study was curtailed for 6 months," PSCWA Jharkhand president Alok Dubey said. The majority of parents have also suggested opening of schools for senior classes.

The PSCWA is going to release guidelines soon and form committees in every district to monitor the situation at schools and ensure safety measures against COVID-19 are followed. "Now the government should allow the senior classes to commence at schools. We are going to release instructions for private schools and form district-level committees to ensure the following of safety norms by private schools," Dubey added.

Recently, the Jharkhand unit of PSCWA held a virtual meeting with all district presidents and a multi point proposal was made which will be presented to the government. The association has a specific demand for the setting up isolation of wards in schools. According to the guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for Unlock 4, schools and educational institutions will continue to remain closed.

However, MHA said that students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to the written consent of their parents/ guardians, MHA said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

22 more COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh

As many as 22 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, the states health department informed. The state now has a total of 6,283 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,524 are active.So far, 4,673 recoveries and 40 death...

Jharkhand: PSCWA welcomes parents' suggestion to cut short syllabus for the academic session

By Rizwan Arif The Private Schools and Children Welfare Association PSCWA of Jharkhand has welcomed the suggestions of parents to cut short the syllabus for the academic session.Schools and education institutions across the country have bee...

European shares bounce after four straight sessions of losses

European shares surged on Wednesday after losing for four straight sessions, as a signs of a recovery in global manufacturing activity drove gains in chemical and industrial stocks.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.4 after losing more...

BTS label Big Hit Entertainment IPO to raise up to $811 mln

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, said on Wednesday it plans to raise up to 962.6 billion won 811 million in its planned initial public offering IPO.The IPO is one of the most highly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020