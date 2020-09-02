RPF constable nabbed for taking bribe from accused in Gujarat

A constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was nabbed for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from an accused in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, an official said on Wednesday. Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap at a tea stall in Nehrunagar area on Tuesday and nabbed RPF constable Vipul Solanki's accomplice Nathuram Gameti while collecting Rs 30,000 from the complainant, the official said.

According to the ACB, the complainant's father was recently booked by the RPF for allegedly selling a bogus railway ticket. Solanki, who was posted at Dhandhuka RPF chowky, demanded Rs 1 lakh bribe after arresting the complainant's father and following negotiations, the amount was brought down to Rs 50,000, the official said.

After paying Rs 20,000, the complainant's father promised to give him the remaining amount later, and when that did not happen, Solanki issued threats, he said. Based on a complaint, the ACB has detained Solanki and his accomplice who accepted the bribe amount on his behalf.