Mumbai: Parts of multi-storey building collapses in Dongri, no casualties so far

Parts of third to seventh floor of a multi-storeyed building collapsed on Wednesday at ST Building Chowk near Ratnadeep Bar in Dongri area of Mumbai. As many as six people were safely rescued by Mumbai Fire Brigade and no casualties have been reported so far.

The authorities are trying to ascertain the reasons for the collapse. In a similar incident on Tuesday night, a four-storey building collapsed in Nalasopara's Achole area in Palghar district. The entire building was evacuated and no injuries were reported from the incident.

"There were five families with 25 people in the building. The moment we saw the construction material falling off from the walls, we immediately started the evacuation and saved lives," a local named Rajesh Tiwari had told ANI. (ANI)