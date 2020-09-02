Left Menu
Development News Edition

Several families shell out steep amounts for children to

The father and son, who stayed at a hotel here, is returning to Malda on Wednesday. Another candidate Biltu who travelled in a private luxury bus from Malda to Kolkata spent Rs 800 on one-way fare as he did not want to board crowded public transport.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 16:44 IST
Several families shell out steep amounts for children to

Appearing for the JEE (Mains) during the pandemic cost the parents of Ayan Roy Mahapatra Rs 25,000 to cover a distance of 365 km from Malda to Kolkata. Ayan Roy Mahapatra had appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains from a test centre in Salt Lake area here on Tuesday.

When contacted, his father Anup Roy Mahapatra said, "we started on Sunday morning for reaching the city so that we could reach Kolkata before complete lockdown in West Bengal on Monday. An AC SUV was needed as we were covering such a distance. I tried to settle for a lesser amount, but in vain." Though his son's examination was in the second half on Tuesday, his father did not want to take a chance of travelling for eight hours to reach the examination venue. "What if there was heavy traffic?" asked Roy Mahapatra.

The cost of accommodation and food of the driver was also borne by Roy Mahapatra. The car owner will not charge an extra amount for the return journey. The father and son, who stayed at a hotel here, is returning to Malda on Wednesday.

Another candidate Biltu who travelled in a private luxury bus from Malda to Kolkata spent Rs 800 on one-way fare as he did not want to board crowded public transport. "From Malda I boarded a Kolkata-bound non-ac luxury bus on Saturday evening and they asked me to pay the amount as there would be no overcrowding and sanitisers would be provided at frequent intervals.

"I stayed at a friend's place in Dumdum and came to the exam centre on Tuesday morning. Almost 60 per cent of the money, given to me by my father, has been spent," Biltu, whose father is a primary school teacher, told PTI outside the exam centre on Tuesday. Vivekananda Kundu, father of Rohan Kundu, did not divulge the fare he had to pay for the journey from Midnapore town to Esplanade here.

The journey on a crowded bus made him jittery about the possibility of getting infected by coronavirus. "We had to pay thrice the regular fare but the conductor still kept on picking up passengers without thinking for our safety. We can't afford to pay Rs 25,000 for a car so we chose the public transport," he said.

The Kundus, who stayed at a relative's place, is returning to Midnapore on Wednesday. They will come back to the city again on September 13 for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

"I am apprehensive about travelling in public transport. Let's hope for the best," he said. Suspension of local train services due to the COVID-19 pandemic had added to the woes of the candidates.

The West Bengal government had earlier opposed the Centre's decision to conduct JEE(Main) and NEET exams, contending that students would be exposed to health hazards amid the pandemic..

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Govt bans 118 mobile apps, including PUBG: Official statement.

Govt bans 118 mobile apps, including PUBG Official statement....

Cabinet approves signing of India-Japan pact on cooperation in textiles

The government on Wednesday approved for signing of a pact between India and Japan aimed at improving the quality and testing of Indian textiles and clothing for the Japanese market. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Sushant was cut off from family, they were unable to help him with his problems, says lawyer

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was cut off from his family and therefore despite wanting to help him with his problems, they were not able to assist him, advocate Varun Singh, briefing lawyer of the family, said on Wednesday. It has never ...

Cabinet approves pact between India, Finland for cooperation in geology, mineral resources

The government on Wednesday approved a memorandum of understanding between India and Finland for cooperation in the field of geology and mineral resources. The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, headed by P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020