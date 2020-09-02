Miscreants loot over Rs 9 lakh from ATM near Ambala

Some miscreants Wednesday looted Rs 9.13 lakh from a bank ATM on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway near the Army cantonment here after disabling the CCTV cameras and using a gas-cutter to break the machine, police said Wednesday. They said the ATM kiosk was located at Shahpur village, around 5 kms from the Ambala Cantt, police said.

The thieves entered the ATM kiosk during the early hours and used a gas cutter for cutting the machine, police said, adding they also damaged the CCTV cameras of the chamber. The cash had been loaded Tuesday evening, police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Kumar, who visited the site along with the Station House Officer of the area, said an FIR has been registered against unknown miscreants and efforts were on to trace them.

He said police have collected CCTV footage from the adjoining areas in which two men wearing masks can be seen near the bank. A forensic team was also summoned to collect fingerprints from the crime spot. The police have questioned some of the residents of the nearby area in a bid to gather any clue about the miscreants.

Police said the bank had deployed a security guard at the ATM but he was not present at the time of the incident..