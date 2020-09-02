Left Menu
Development News Edition

Miscreants loot over Rs 9 lakh from ATM near Ambala

Some miscreants Wednesday looted Rs 9.13 lakh from a bank ATM on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway near the Army cantonment here after disabling the CCTV cameras and using a gas-cutter to break the machine, police said Wednesday.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:05 IST
Miscreants loot over Rs 9 lakh from ATM near Ambala

Some miscreants Wednesday looted Rs 9.13 lakh from a bank ATM on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway near the Army cantonment here after disabling the CCTV cameras and using a gas-cutter to break the machine, police said Wednesday. They said the ATM kiosk was located at Shahpur village, around 5 kms from the Ambala Cantt, police said.

The thieves entered the ATM kiosk during the early hours and used a gas cutter for cutting the machine, police said, adding they also damaged the CCTV cameras of the chamber. The cash had been loaded Tuesday evening, police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Kumar, who visited the site along with the Station House Officer of the area, said an FIR has been registered against unknown miscreants and efforts were on to trace them.

He said police have collected CCTV footage from the adjoining areas in which two men wearing masks can be seen near the bank. A forensic team was also summoned to collect fingerprints from the crime spot. The police have questioned some of the residents of the nearby area in a bid to gather any clue about the miscreants.

Police said the bank had deployed a security guard at the ATM but he was not present at the time of the incident..

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Banned mobile apps prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, defence of India and public order: Official statement.

Banned mobile apps prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, defence of India and public order Official statement....

75 pc candidates in Bengal could not write JEE on Tuesday due to COVID situation: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that 75 per cent of the states candidates could not take JEE on Tuesday while only half of them managed to turn up in exam centres in other states due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situatio...

Fire at OIL's Baghjan well likely to continue for two more months: Govt

The Assam government on Wednesday said two more months are likely to be taken by the experts to douse the flame at Oil Indias damaged gas well at Baghjan, where the gas is flowing uncontrollably for the past 99 days. Responding to a Zero Ho...

Britain re-imposes COVID restrictions in parts of Manchester

The British government re-imposed local COVID-19 restrictions on parts of the Greater Manchester area in northern England on Wednesday, just as they were being lifted, the latest in a series of abrupt reversals. Health Secretary Matt Hancoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020