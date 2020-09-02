Three illegal immigrants from Bangladesh held by BSF
Three teenage illegal immigrants from Bangladesh have been apprehended by the Border Security Force when they were trying to enter the Indian territory at Petrapole border in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, an official said on Wednesday.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:11 IST
Three teenage illegal immigrants from Bangladesh have been apprehended by the Border Security Force when they were trying to enter the Indian territory at Petrapole border in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, an official said on Wednesday. During routine patrolling of the Integrated Check Post at Petrapole on Tuesday, BSF troops saw three persons moving suspiciously towards Indian territory from the Bangladesh side with the intention to enter illegally, he said.
They were challenged and apprehended while trying to cross the perimeter fence of the Land Port Authority of India at Petrapole, a BSF spokesperson said. The teenage boys, who claimed to be from a village in Bangladesh's Khulna district, were handed over to the West Bengal Police at Petrapole, the official added.
