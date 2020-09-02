Gold bar worth Rs 51 lakhs seized at Amritsar airport
Customs department officials seized a gold bar worth Rs 51 lakhs at the Amritsar Airport during the rummaging of a flight coming from Dubai on Wednesday.
"Amritsar Airport, Customs during the rummaging of flight no 6E-008 from Dubai to Amritsar which arrived at 1551 hours recovered 1 kg gold bar approximately valued at Rs 51 lakhs," said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Amritsar.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)