Vice Prez,PM, Kerala CM pay tribute to Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary

Home Minister Amit Shah, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others also remembered the social reformer. Naidu, in a tweet, paid tributes to "the great saint and social reformer." "I pay my humble tributes to the great saint and social reformer, Sree Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary today.

PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:28 IST
New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 2 (PTI)Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on his 164th birth anniversary on Wednesday. Home Minister Amit Shah, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others also remembered the social reformer.

Naidu, in a tweet, paid tributes to "the great saint and social reformer." "I pay my humble tributes to the great saint and social reformer, Sree Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary today. He was a philosopher and a humanist who will always be remembered for his fight against caste system and upliftment of the depressed classes," Naidu tweeted.

Modi said Guru's life and works epitomised the perfect blend of spirituality and social reform. "I bow to the venerable Sree Narayana Guru on his Jayanti.His life and works epitomised the perfect blend of spirituality and social reform.

He emphasised on education and empowerment of women. He was a farsighted visionary whose ideals give strength to many across India," Modi said in a tweet.

Sree Narayana Guru was born on August 22, 1856 (1032 Chingam in Malayalam calendar) in the hamlet of Chempazhanthi near Thiruvananthapuram. He was born into a backward Ezhava family, in the caste-ridden Kerala society.

Gurudevan, as he was known among his followers, led a social reform movement in Kerala and revolted against the caste system and worked on social equality which transformed Kerala society. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Sree Narayana Guru "taught us to see beyond our differences" and this social harmony has been the foundation of Kerala.

"Guru taught us to see beyond our differences.This social harmony, made in the kiln of Kerala renaissance & strengthened by progressive movements, has been the foundation of Kerala. It has helped Kerala defeat the odds.Tributes to the Guru on his birth anniversary," Vijayan tweeted.

Home Minister Shah said the Guru's effort towards theempowerment and education of the downtrodden can never be forgotten. Swami Sree Narayana Guru's relentless effort and contribution towards the empowerment and education of the downtrodden can never be forgotten, he said.

His philosophy, teachings and thoughts will continue to enrich the lives of millions across the length & breadth of the country,Shah said. "As a social reformer, spiritual leader and strong advocate of equality & brotherhood, he played an instrumental role in setting up the foundations for social reform in Kerala against discrimination and injustice," he tweeted.

Sree Narayana Guru is revered for his Vedic knowledge, poetic and literary proficiency, non-violent philosophy, and his efforts in paving the foundation for social reforms in Kerala. He established a Lord Shiva temple at Aruvippuram in Thiruvananthapuram.

He consecrated the Shiva idol, a first non-Brahmin to do so in Kerala society, in 1888 and called the deity "Ezhava Shivan." The birth anniversary celebrations were held across the state adhering to COVID-19 protocol. Vijayan inaugurated the celebrations at Chembazhanthi Sree Narayana Gurukulam via video conference.

In his speech, Vijayan said "in today's scenario, when people are being divided in the name of religion, we need to be guided by the Guru's message that whatever be the religion, it's one's goodness that matters more." PTI RRT NAB KR ACB BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

