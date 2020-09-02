Bitumen scam: ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.83 cr in Jharkhand
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached immovable assets worth Rs 1.83 crores belonging to a company and other entities based here in a bitumen scam. The immovable assets belong to Classic Coal Construction Pvt Ltd and others in a bitumen scam.
"Under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), immovable assets located at Ranchi and Ramgarh totalling to Rs 1.83 crores belonging to Classic Coal Construction Pvt Ltd and others in a bitumen scam," ED said in a tweet. Further details are awaited in this regard. (ANI)
