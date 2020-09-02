India to use digital tech to promote pvt sector engagement in eradicating TB: Vardhan

The Indian government is committed to using digital technology for linking non-governmental agencies in order to strengthen private sector engagement for the elimination of TB, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said. Vardhan made these remarks as he digitally interacted with Dr Lucica Ditiu, Executive Director of Stop TB partnership, here on Wednesday, a statement by the health ministry said. The Union Minister stated that elimination of tuberculosis is a priority for the Indian government. He added that the government is committed to scaling up access to free diagnosis through rapid molecular tests, provide information on drug resistance and also free treatment for all people with TB with best-quality drugs and regimens, financial and nutritional support to patients, the statement said.

Vardhan added that the government is committed to the use of digital technologies for notification, adherence and linking with the interface non-governmental agencies to strengthen private sector engagement. The minister also emphasised that though the country is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic for the last eight months, it ensured that the health department and health officials in all the states were constantly reminded about the target of elimination of TB by 2025. “Through our efforts on the front of fighting COVID, we have shown to the world that India can be a role model for other countries as we have achieved self reliance in terms of domestic manufacturing of masks and PPE kits," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

“India, under the guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accorded a high priority for ending tuberculosis in India by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target of 2030, and stepping forward as a leader for a TB-free world,” Vardhan said during the digital interaction. In recent years, India has already taken several critical steps to showcase itself as a leader for a TB-free world, with impressive and ambitious policies and plans, he emphasised.

Dr Lucica applauded and thanked the Government of India for its commendable efforts in fighting TB, the statement added..