3 RPF personnel awarded Jeevan Raksha Padak for saving lives on tracks

The President of India has awarded three Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel with the Jeevan Raksha Padak awards, the Railways said in a statement on Wednesday. Constable Jagbir Singh of the Northern Railways was conferred the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak posthumously for saving the lives of four children on railway premises near the Adarshnagar-Azadpur railway section in Delhi. “Displaying unmatched valour, he went beyond the call of his duty and without caring for his own life saved the lives of these children,” the statement said.

Constable Shivcharan Singh of Western Railway was awarded the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak for saving nine people who were caught in heavy floods. “While performing train escorting duty he noticed some persons trapped in heavy flood shouting for help, when the train stopped due to waterlogging on the tracks near Shymkhayali railway station. Shivcharan Singh, without caring for his own life, rushed to their rescue and saved nine precious lives,” railways said. The Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak was conferred to Mukesh Kumar Meena. Head Constable of the North Western Railway who rescued a lady passenger and her two children.

“Mukesh Kumar Meena, Head Constable/RPF/Jodhpur division, while on train escorting duty, displayed exemplary courage in saving the life of a lady passenger along with two children. He jumped from the running train and pulled out the lady passenger from the gap between the platform and the train along with both her children,” the statements said..