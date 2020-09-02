Left Menu
75 per cent JEE aspirants in West Bengal unable to appear for exams due to COVID-19: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said 75 per cent Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) Main aspirants in West Bengal were unable to undertake the exam on Tuesday due to COVID-19 situation in the state.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-09-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 19:39 IST
75 per cent JEE aspirants in West Bengal unable to appear for exams due to COVID-19: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressing a press conference on Wednesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said 75 per cent Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) Main aspirants in West Bengal were unable to undertake the exam on Tuesday due to COVID-19 situation in the state. "In yesterday exam, out of 4,652 candidates in West Bengal, only 1,167 appeared. 75 per cent could not attend exams in Bengal itself. They were deprived of the opportunity. Who gave them (Central Government) the right to destroy the future and career of students," said the Chief Minister while addressing a press conference.

She added that the state government has had requested the government of India to review the matter again so that the students are not deprived of their right to appear for the exam. The chief minister also expressed her grievance over The Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) new guidelines for Unlock 4 where the Central government restricted states and Union Territories to impose any local lockdown.

"Centre alone can't decide on lockdown in states. The state government is the implementing authority and must be trusted. Issuing directives isn't enough. A district administration knows ground realities. It is the basis of our federalism so all must cooperate," said Banerjee. On the issue of operation of Metro Services in Kolkata, the chief minister said the Chief Secretary and their office are working on executing the exact logistics and will finally decide whether to start metro services by September 15.

The MHA on August 30 directed states not to impose any local lockdown outside containment zones. "State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government," said the ministry.

Under the new guidelines, the MHA has allowed metro rail services from September 7 in a graded manner. (ANI)

