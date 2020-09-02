Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Kirni and Qasba sectors of the Poonch district on Wednesday. The ceasefire violation was initiated by Pakistan at 6:45 am.

More details are awaited. Earlier in the day, an Army JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer) lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, in the Keri sector of Rajouri.

On Sunday, JCO Rajwinder Singh, a resident of Punjab's Amritsar, lost his life during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.