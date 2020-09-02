On doctors' plea, Kejriwal asks health dept to auto-renew nursing homes' licences till March 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed the health department to pass orders for automatic renewal of licences of nursing homes in the city up to March 31, 2021, said an official statement. The nursing home owners along with senior members of Delhi Medical Council (DMC) and Delhi Medical Association (DMA) met the Chief Minister and raised the issue of renewal of licences.

They said the licences are to be renewed every year but this year, due to the COVID pandemic, some nursing homes could not do so after March, the statement said. President of Delhi Medical Council Dr Arun Gupta thanked the chief minister for considering the problems of the nursing homes and issuing the necessary direction to the health department, the statement said. "This will provide immediate relief to the nursing home owners," Gupta said. Dr RK Gupta, ex-president of DMA, said, "The Delhi government has taken commendable measures during the time of Corona, and have honoured the private and government hospital and health care workers." Health minister Satyendar Jain was present in the meeting.