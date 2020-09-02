Left Menu
Maha govt transfers over 40 IPS officers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:32 IST
Maha govt transfers over 40 IPS officers

The Maharashtra government onWednesday transferred more than 40 IPS officers, includingNavi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar, who will be thenew Additional Director General of Police (Training andSpecial Squads)

Nagpur Police Commissioner Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay andhis Nashik counterpart Vishwas Nangre-Patil, too, have beentransferred and they will assume charge as the AdditionalDirector General of Police (Traffic) and Mumbai's JointPolice Commissioner (Law and Order) respectively, thegovernment said in its orders.

