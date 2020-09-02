Ghaziabad: Transport office staff fined for power wastage

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Wednesday fined the Regional Transport office staff here for the wastage of electricity

DM Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that a fine of Rs 1,000 each was imposed on higher officials, including the regional transport officer. The other staff members were fined Rs 500 each for the wastage of electricity, he said

Two days ago, the DM had slapped a fine of Rs 500 on a Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Rs 100 on the clerical staff and Rs 50 rupees on all Class IV employees there for the wastage of potable water.