Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi master plan 2041: DDA holds online meet with residents of unauthorised colonies

Seeking to engage the public and stakeholder groups in the formulation of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041, a meeting was held on Wednesday between DDA officials and several residents and representatives of RWAs of unauthorised colonies, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 23:04 IST
Delhi master plan 2041: DDA holds online meet with residents of unauthorised colonies

Seeking to engage the public and stakeholder groups in the formulation of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041, a meeting was held on Wednesday between DDA officials and several residents and representatives of RWAs of unauthorised colonies, officials said. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in partnership with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), is currently preparing the Master Plan for Delhi 2041.

The day-long public consultation with residents and RWAs of unauthorised colonies of Delhi was held on the WebEx online platform in three batches from 11 am onwards. Around 120 people and RWAs had registered through emails, and the meeting was also attended by senior officers from the DDA and the NIUA, a senior DDA official said. The meeting was chaired by Leenu Sehgal, Commissioner (Planning), and Neeraj Bharti, Commissioner (Land Pooling) of the DDA.

The officers shared details of the PM-UDAY Scheme and application process to be followed by property owners in unauthorised colonies of Delhi. The participants were requested to share their suggestions towards the registration process as well as give ideas towards area improvement and redevelopment in unauthorised colonies, the officials said. The concerns highlighted by the participants were mainly about the lack of access to basic services of water and sanitation and other facilities in their localities, the DDA said.

"Other issues raised by the participants included legality of their properties, narrow access roads, congestion, conflicts between commercial and residential uses, quality of drinking water, waterlogging. A common concern expressed by most participants was regarding vulnerability and risks related to disasters such as fire, earthquakes," an official said. All participants expressed readiness to cooperate with government agencies to improve and regularise their colonies.

The DDA public portal is open to all residents of Delhi to share their views for the future of the city that will become part of a larger vision and strategy for MPD-2041, the official added..

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UNSC thwarts Pak attempt to get Indians listed in Sanctions Committee

The UN Security Council blocked a move by Pakistan to get four Indian nationals listed under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee with India asserting that Islamabads blatant attempt to politicise the UN procedure on terrorism has been thw...

Select intl passengers can avail COVID-19 tests on arrival at entry airports

International passengers who have to take connecting domestic flights after landing in India will be able to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at the entry airports, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Wednesday. If the RT-PCR test result ...

IT dept conducts search, seizure operations against 3 businessmen in Srinagar, Kupwara

The income tax department carried out simultaneous search and seizure operations against three prominent businessmen in Srinagar and Kupwara on Wednesday. These operations have prima facie led to the detection of a huge amount of undisclose...

Kerala reports 1,547 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala on Wednesday reported 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, said state health minister KK Shailaja. As many as 1,547 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state today. 1,419 of those diagnosed today were infected through contact and the source...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020