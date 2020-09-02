35 people in UP have lost lives in floods this year: Official

As many as 35 people have lost their lives in floods from June to August 28 this year, a senior UP Government official said on Wednesday. In a statement issued here, Relief Commissioner of UP, Sanjay Goyal, said, "As many as 35 persons have lost their lives in flood from June to August 28." He said 16 animals have also died in the floods.

The count of damaged houses in the state stands at 157 and as many as 558 huts have been damaged, Goyal said. Of the 35 deaths reported from UP, 14 took place in Bahraich, followed by six in Lakhimpur Khiri, four in Balrampur, three each in Barabanki and Sant Kabirnagar, and one each in Ambedkarnagar, Azamgarh, Ballia, Shahjahanpur and Sitapur, he said.

Goyal also said that at present, as many as 569 villages in 14 districts -- Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Lakhimpur Khiri, Kushinagar, Mau, Sant Kabirnagar and Sitapur -- have been affected by flood. Of the 569 villages, as many as 257 are marooned, he said.

At present, river Ganga was flowing above the danger mark in Ballia and river Saryu was flowing above the danger mark in Ballia, Goyal said.