Odisha heritage cabinet urges Centre to give Odissi music classical status

The Odisha Heritage Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution requesting the Centre to give Odissi music Classical Status, according to state Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi on Wednesday. The heritage cabinet also gave a nod to a proposal for the formation of a separate and autonomous directorate for the proper functioning of the Odisha State Archaeology, Odisha State Museum (OSM) having 15 important sub-departments. It also has the district museums functioning under it at present OSM under the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture.

Odisha State Museum will be developed into a virtual entity with digitisation to a wider audience across the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A proposal was also passed to increase the financial amount being given by the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture to the selected artists in various cultural fields. To recognize the importance being given to awardees, the amounts for the Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman, Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Samman, Dharmapada Samman and Byasakabi Phakir Mohan Samman, would be increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Similarly, the amounts for awards of the various Academies shall be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh and the number of felicitations of the various Academies shall be increased to Rs 1 lakh.

A proposal was moved and approved to fill up all the existing vacancies in the various academies, institutions and various centres of the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture. It has also approved the proposal for the holistic development of the birthplace, Pandit Gopabandhu Das, through a project involving a budget of about Rs 11 crore.

Odisha is well known for its rich cultural heritage. In 1964, Odissi was recognised as a classical dance by the Government of India (GoI). In 2014 Odia was recognised by the GoI as a classical language. Odisha government has recognised Odissi as a classical form of music during 2008. This form of music is very ancient and has a shastric basis. It is also different from other forms of classical music. A resolution was passed to request GoI to give Odissi music classical status. Cabinet has approved seven proposals for conservation and promotion of the rich Culture and Heritage of the state. (ANI)