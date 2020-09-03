Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha heritage cabinet urges Centre to give Odissi music classical status

The Odisha Heritage Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution requesting the Centre to give Odissi music Classical Status, according to state Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi on Wednesday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 03-09-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 00:40 IST
Odisha heritage cabinet urges Centre to give Odissi music classical status
Odisha Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi [Photo/Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha Heritage Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution requesting the Centre to give Odissi music Classical Status, according to state Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi on Wednesday. The heritage cabinet also gave a nod to a proposal for the formation of a separate and autonomous directorate for the proper functioning of the Odisha State Archaeology, Odisha State Museum (OSM) having 15 important sub-departments. It also has the district museums functioning under it at present OSM under the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture.

Odisha State Museum will be developed into a virtual entity with digitisation to a wider audience across the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A proposal was also passed to increase the financial amount being given by the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture to the selected artists in various cultural fields. To recognize the importance being given to awardees, the amounts for the Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman, Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Samman, Dharmapada Samman and Byasakabi Phakir Mohan Samman, would be increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Similarly, the amounts for awards of the various Academies shall be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh and the number of felicitations of the various Academies shall be increased to Rs 1 lakh.

A proposal was moved and approved to fill up all the existing vacancies in the various academies, institutions and various centres of the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture. It has also approved the proposal for the holistic development of the birthplace, Pandit Gopabandhu Das, through a project involving a budget of about Rs 11 crore.

Odisha is well known for its rich cultural heritage. In 1964, Odissi was recognised as a classical dance by the Government of India (GoI). In 2014 Odia was recognised by the GoI as a classical language. Odisha government has recognised Odissi as a classical form of music during 2008. This form of music is very ancient and has a shastric basis. It is also different from other forms of classical music. A resolution was passed to request GoI to give Odissi music classical status. Cabinet has approved seven proposals for conservation and promotion of the rich Culture and Heritage of the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkahnd HC rejects bail plea of man accused of duping Punjab CM's wife

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of the man accused of duping Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singhs wife and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur in a cyber fraud last year. The Congress MP was duped of Rs 23 lakhAfter Heari...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Russia for SCO meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday arrived here on a three-day visit to Russia to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO and hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu on further boosting b...

Spain: Judge strips late dictator's heirs of summer retreat

A Spanish court on Wednesday ordered the heirs of Gen. Francisco Franco to hand over to the state a 19th-century palace used by the late dictator as a summer retreat. The Spanish government had filed a lawsuit against the dictators descenda...

'Roads better during Left Front rule': Local TMC leader stuns party strongman

Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, known for his strongman image in dealing with any kind of opposition, was in for a shock on Wednesday when a booth president of his party told him during a meeting that the cond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020