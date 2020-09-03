Goa Opposition leader demands arrest of accused who stabbed a businessman

Leader of the Opposition in Goa Digambar Kamat has demanded immediate arrest of the accused who allegedly stabbed a young businessman inside his jewellery shop here.

"Completely devasted with the news of daylight stabbing of young businessman from Margao, Swapnil Walke in his jewellery shop. There is a complete collapse of law and order in the state of Goa. I demand immediate action in nabbing the murderers," Kamat stated.

"Swapnil is the son of my close family friend and social worker Krishni Walke. I pray to almighty God to give her the strength to bear this shock," he added. (ANI)