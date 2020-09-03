Left Menu
Development News Edition

ACB sleuths raid Tehsildar offices in different parts of Andhra Pradesh

The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau carried out raids on Tehsildar offices in different parts of Andhra Pradesh on September 2.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-09-2020 05:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 05:55 IST
ACB sleuths raid Tehsildar offices in different parts of Andhra Pradesh
Visual from raid carried out by ACB officials in Andhra Pradesh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau carried out raids on Tehsildar offices in different parts of Andhra Pradesh on September 2. In the Krishna district, sleuths raided the office of Tehsildar in Ibrahimpatnam and found Rs 2 lakhs in the car of Tehsildar Chandrasekhar, and Rs 1 lakh in the car of his deputy, according to the ACB, Andhra Police.

Moreover, in a raid on Tehsildar's office in Kasimkota, Visakhapatnam, the sleuths recovered important files. Further they also raided the Tehsildar (also called MRO in Andhra) offices at Santakaviti in Srikakulam district, Balijipeta in Vizianagaram district, Rajupalem in Guntur district, Ulavapadu in Prakasam district, Emmiganur in Kurnool district and Kuderu in Anantapuram district.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Dwayne Johnson says he and family have recovered from COVID-19

Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson said in a video message posted on social media on Wednesday that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recov...

S.Korea plans to create $17 bln fund for 'New Deal' economic initiatives

South Koreas finance ministry said on Thursday the government plans to create a 20 trillion won 16.8 billion fund over the next five years for President Moon Jae-ins New Deal program.The fund, aimed at financing economic initiatives that in...

U.S. attorney general calls mail-in voting 'playing with fire'; experts say fraud rare

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Wednesday that mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 election could be vulnerable to fraud, echoing an argument President Donald Trump has made to denounce the use of voting by mail.People trying to chang...

Soccer-Kalou makes debut but Botafogo draw blanks

Salomon Kalou made his debut for Botafogo on Wednesday but the presence of the Ivory Coast forward could not help the home side score goals as the match against Coritiba ended 0-0 in Rio de Janeiro. The former Chelsea winger was alongside J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020