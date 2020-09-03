Construction CoVE to play important role in vocational education: Minister

The consortium chosen to lead the Construction and Infrastructure Centre of Vocational Excellence will be paving the way for a stronger, more resilient construction sector, Minister for Building and Construction Jenny Salesa says.

"CoVEs will play an important role in the new vocational education system - driving innovation and excellence in vocational education by strengthening the links between industry and communities.

"We are excited that Construction CoVE is one of the first to be established. Its focus will be on ensuring that construction-related vocational education can help resolve some of the industry's long-standing skills challenges."

The successful consortium, announced by Education Minister Chris Hipkins today, includes the Construction Sector Accord, Manukau Institute of Technology, Unitec, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, Ara Institute of Canterbury, BCITO, The Skills Organisation, New Zealand Construction Industry Council, Vertical Horizonz and Connexis.

"The Construction CoVE will be taking on some of the big vocational education issues the sector has faced for a long time, including increasing the size and diversity of the workforce. These are key focus areas of the Construction Accord's Transformation Plan and the People Development Workstream within it," Jenny Salesa said.

"It is fantastic to see genuine collaboration between the consortium partners. We are committed to working with them, industry and communities to build strong partnerships to promote construction as a rewarding career and grow a skilled, adaptable workforce.

"We need to have the right people, at the right time, with the right skills to meet New Zealand's construction needs. I'm confident that this consortium will successfully lead the Construction CoVE in delivering this for the benefit of all New Zealand," Jenny Salesa said.

The CoVE will be hosted at Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT) and will involve industry representatives, researchers, providers and other relevant groups working together to share best practice and knowledge.

