COVID-19: Sitharaman to review implementation of resolution framework for bank loans today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday will review the implementation of the resolution framework for COVID-19 related stress in bank loans with the top management of Scheduled Commercial Banks and NBFCs.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 11 am today.

The review will focus on enabling businesses and households to avail of the revival framework on the basis of viability, necessary steps like finalising bank policies and identifying borrowers and discussing issues that require addressing for smooth and speedy implementation.