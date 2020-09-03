Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Cumulative tests for detection surge to 4,55,09,380

With a record single-day spike of 83,883 infections,  India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 38,53,406, while the death toll climbed to  67,376 with 1,043 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 11:43 IST
COVID-19: Cumulative tests for detection surge to 4,55,09,380

India's cumulative tests for detection of COVID-19 surged to 4,55,09,380 with a record 11,72,179 tests being conducted in a single day on Wednesday, ICMR officials said. India's per day testing capacity has crossed 10 lakh, they said.

“India witnesses an unprecedented surge in testing. Over 11,70,000 tests done in the last 24 hours," the Union Health Ministry said in a tweet.   "High levels of testing sustained over a period of time in widespread areas enable to diagnose cases early and facilitate seamless isolation and hospitalisation. This eventually leads to a low mortality rate,” it said in an another tweet.  India's COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the disease has further dropped to 1.75 per cent, while the national recovery rate has risen to 77.09 per cent. There are 8,15,538 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 21.16 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.   With a record single-day spike of 83,883 infections,  India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 38,53,406, while the death toll climbed to  67,376 with 1,043 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Tsitsipas grinds down Cressy to reach third round

Stefanos Tsitsipas weathered a serve-volleying storm from Maxime Cressy before grinding the American wildcard down 7-62 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round of the U.S. Open.In a slow-burning contest of short, sharp points, fourth seed Tsitsipa...

AIFF organises 10 Golden Baby League webinars for state associations in August

The All India Football Federation AIFF, in August this year, put together a total of ten webinars in order to explain the intricacies of the Golden Baby Leagues in different states across the country. While nine of these were held for speci...

BCCI contingent member tests positive for COVID-19: IPL source

A member of the BCCI contingent, which is here to oversee the conduct of IPL, has tested positive for COVID-19, a league source told PTI on Thursday. The event is scheduled to start on September 19. There is one positive case in the BCCI...

MLB roundup: Duvall gets Braves' second straight 3-HR game

The visiting Atlanta Braves got a three-homer performance for the second straight night, this time by Adam Duvall in a 7-5 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. The result gave Atlanta a three-game sweep of Boston, the first time the Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020