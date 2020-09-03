Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-CAA protests: Sharjeel Usmani granted bail, released from jail

Former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani, who was lodged in jail in connection with anti-CAA protests, has been released after a district court granted him bail, official sources said on Thursday. Police had then described him as one of the architects of the anti-CAA protests at the AMU.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 03-09-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 13:56 IST
Anti-CAA protests: Sharjeel Usmani granted bail, released from jail

Former AMU student leader Sharjeel Usmani, who was lodged in jail in connection with anti-CAA protests, has been released after a district court granted him bail, official sources said on Thursday.  Usmani, who was released on Wednedsay, is the son of a senior faculty member at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The bail order states that Usmani has a very good academic record and was not arrested from the scene of the crime and no incriminating evidence was found on him at the time of arrest, the sources said Usmani was arrested on July 10 by the ATS in Azamgarh.He was wanted in different cases under various sections of the IPC in connection with the anti-CAA protests at AMU in December last. Police had then described him as one of the architects of the anti-CAA protests at the AMU.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh COVID-19 tally reaches 6,482

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh have reached 6,482, informed the states health department on Thursday. Out of the total number, 1,649 are active cases, 4,742 patients have recovered and 44 people have succumbed to the...

All nations should join global COVID-19 vaccine effort - Africa CDC

All countries should join hands in a global effort to procure and distribute potential vaccines against the coronavirus across the globe, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.The World Health Or...

Essential goods to fuel retail industry's growth in the coming quarters: Report

Essential goods will fuel the Indian retail industrys growth in the coming quarters amid the coronavirus-induced slowdown, with consumer expenditure continuing to remain focused on these items, particularly food and grocery, according to a ...

Malaysia expands entry ban to U.S., UK, France pass holders

Malaysia on Thursday added at least nine more countries, including the United States, Britain and France, to its list of long-term immigration pass holders to be barred from the country, national news wire Bernama reported. Malaysias govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020