E-Foundation stone laying ceremony of new National Academy of RUDSETI held

Ms A Manimekhalai, Executive Director, Canara Bank admired the role of NAR over the years and assured that Canara Bank would support NAR fully in future endeavours also.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 14:17 IST
Addressing the participants, Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary Rural Development, Government of India, stressed that RSETIs are unique initiative where State Governments, the Union Govt. and the commercial Banks are working together to address the issue of rural poverty. Image Credit: Twitter(@MoRD_GOI)

E-Foundation stone laying ceremony of the new training Institute building of National Academy of RUDSETI (NAR) was held yesterday. The NAR undertakes to monitor, mentoring and capacity building of the Rural Self Employment Training Institutes staff (585 RSETIs are spread across 566 districts of the country), State/UT Rural Livelihood Mission staff and the concerned Bank officials on behalf of the Ministry of Rural Development.

Addressing the participants, Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary Rural Development, Government of India, stressed that RSETIs are unique initiative where State Governments, the Union Govt. and the commercial Banks are working together to address the issue of rural poverty. He also mentioned the importance of RSETI setup in furthering the efforts of mitigating the problem of unemployment in the country. While praising the role of NAR in standardizing the activities of RSETIs, he advised the NAR to accelerate the efforts in this direction and felt that the establishment of the new campus of NAR would be a good support in this regard.

At present, these training are conducted in rented premises in Bengaluru or different premises in States/UTs. This proposed campus development being undertaken in the beautiful garden city of Bengaluru at the cost of Rs 25 crores will address this major problem of capacity building. The function was graced among others by Padmavibhushan Dr D Veerendra Heggade, the President of NAR, and Ms A Manimekhalai, Executive Director, Canara Bank.

Dr D Veerendra Heggade, the President of NAR complemented the proactive approach of the Government towards the adoption of successful RUDSETI model and recalled how this fine replication in the form of RSETIs is shaping the lives of the millions of rural unemployed youth. He acknowledged the great role of the Ministry of Rural Development in ensuring all the Banks in the country accept the RSETI model. This has resulted in the establishment of one of the largest network of entrepreneurship development training in the country.

Ms A Manimekhalai, Executive Director, Canara Bank admired the role of NAR over the years and assured that Canara Bank would support NAR fully in future endeavours also. She wholeheartedly thanked the Ministry of Rural Development, Dr Heggade and the RSETI sponsoring Banks and termed NAR as a symbol of unity of all the stakeholders in the RSETI movement.

All the dignitaries joined hands in virtually unveiling the foundation stone marking a new era for the NAR.

(With Inputs from PIB)

