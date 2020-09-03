COVID-19: Uttarakhand Secretariat Association demands closure of building for 1 week

Left Menu
In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand Secretariat, the State Secretariat Association on Thursday demanded the Chief Secretary to completely shut down the secretariat for a week.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-09-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 14:00 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand Secretariat, the State Secretariat Association on Thursday demanded the Chief Secretary to completely shut down the secretariat for a week. The Secretariat administration has sealed two sections and seven offices until today.

In a letter addressed to Om Prakash, Chief Secretary, Deepak Joshi, Secretariat Association President, and Rakesh Joshi, General Secretary on behalf of the union demanded the same citing the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. They stated that sections and offices are being closed one after the other, and it would be better if the secretariat is closed for a week while ordering the work under an online system.

On Wednesday, the secretariat administration had issued an order banning journalists and outsiders from entering the secretariat. According to the Union Health Ministry, 6,422 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)

