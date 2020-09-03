Left Menu
UP Police to confiscate properties of 27 'mafias' including MLC Kamlesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Police will confiscate the properties of 27 criminals including that of Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, Kamlesh Pathak, who is an accused in a murder case, said Mohit Agarwal, Inspector General (IG), Kanpur Range.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-09-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 15:29 IST
Mohit Agarwal, Inspector General (IG), Kanpur Range speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"A 15-day campaign has been launched to identify those who have acquired properties by doing crimes. Such 27 'mafias' have been identified in the range. Reports are being prepared and their properties will be confiscated as per the legal procedure. Properties of double-murder accused in Auraiya Kamlesh Pathak and his brothers will also be confiscated," Agarwal told ANI. He informed that properties of Jai Vajpayee, whose name came up in the Bikru incident and his brothers, will also be confiscated. Vajpayee has now been arrested.

Eight police personnel were killed after a group of assailants opened fire on a police team when they reached Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey on July 3. Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain after he was on the run for some days following the encounter in Kanpur, where eight policemen were killed. The Uttar Pradesh Police killed Dubey in an encounter on July 10 after he 'attempted to flee'.

A girl who was arrested in connection with the encounter case was declared as a juvenile by a local court. "A girl named Khushi was arrested in Bikru incident. She was a teenager. Police did not investigate this. After investigating all documents, the juvenile justice board declared her a teenager. Police were not able to tell why she was arrested and what her role was," Shiva Kant Dixit, Advocate of the girl said. (ANI)

