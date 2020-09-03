Five arrested for assaulting local man

Five persons, all residents of a Punjabi locality here, were arrested for assaulting a local man, police said on Thursday. The five allegedly attacked and assaulted Arnell Steward Nongdhar on August 25 while they were returning from the warehouse of a multinational e-commerce company located in the area, East Khasi Hills superintendent of police Sylvester Nongtnger said.

Trouble started when Nongdhar who was in his vehicle had reportedly asked a Punjabi person to move his motorbike which he had parked in the middle of the road. This irked the person on the motorbike who phoned 10 of his friends and when they arrived, asaaulted Nongdha, the SP said.

The arrested identified as Sachin Singh(26), Udham Singh(23), Malkit Singh(19), Vikash Singh(20) and Rocky Singh (40) are residents of Goraline in Punjabi Lane area here, he said. Four of them were identified with the help of witnesses and arrested immediately. One of them was arrested on Wednesday.

A case was registered at the Laitumkhrah police station and the accused were shifted to quarantine centres for a mandatory period due to COVID-19, the SP said. Once the test results are obtained, the accused will be forwarded to the court, he added.