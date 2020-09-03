Coastal districts of Karnataka likely to receive widespread rainfall from Sep 3 to 7: IMD

The coastal districts of Karnataka are likely to receive widespread rainfall from September 3 to 7, predicted CS Patil, Indian Meteorological Department Director, Bengaluru on Thursday. "Monsoon is active over Karnataka. The coastal districts are very likely to receive widespread rain from September 3- 7. Bengaluru city is also very likely to experience rainfall and thundershowers during this period," he said while speaking to ANI.

The MeT department has further predicted that heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, south Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe. "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Karnataka," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.