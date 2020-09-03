Mussoorie-Dehradun road damaged by rain, clearance operations underway

Road clearance operations are underway on the main route from Dehradun to Mussoorie after it suffered damage due to heavy monsoon rains on Thursday. This has stranded vehicles on either side.

According to Pahal Singh, a driver of one such truck, the road has been blocked since 3 am on Thursday.

"I was told that this road was open which was why I took this route. On reaching, I saw that there was a huge pileup of trucks. I have been here since 3 am and there are no dhabas or food joints nearby and I cannot just leave my truck behind. I don't know what to do. Hopefully, the road will be cleared by today evening," Singh told ANI. (ANI)