Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka mulls increasing number of BBMP wards, ahead of polls.

It has also decided to cancel the contract earlier given to BRS ventures at Rs 450 crore in 2016 to develop Jog falls area, as no work has happened. The other decisions include extending the tenure of the Agriculture Price Commission for 2020-23, administrative approval for construction of fishing port at Maravanthe in Udupi at an estimated Rs 85 crore, approval for a bill to replace the recent ordinance amending the APMC act which will be tabled during the coming session of the state legislature.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:04 IST
Karnataka mulls increasing number of BBMP wards, ahead of polls.

With the city civic body polls around the corner, the Karnataka cabinet on Thursday discussed about increasing the number of wards under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) from 198 to 225. It also discussed about seeking permission from the High Court, about postponing the polls, in case the ward delimitation has to happen.

"We have discussed about increasing the number of wards under BBMP, we will have a separate meeting for it. According to a thinking it has to be 225 wards from 198 wards now," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting here, he said a joint select committee of the legislature is looking into the BBMP bill that government had placed before the assembly, and so the matter will be raised at the committee meeting and accordingly a decision taken. "But, the government's thinking is the number of wards should be increased, for about 40,000-42,000 population there should be a ward," he said.

"If the ward delimitation has to happen we will have to seek permission from the court to postpone the elections for some time, as the term (of current BBMP council) ends later this month, we will have approach court before that." To a question, whether areas under BBMP will be increased while increasing the number of wards, the minister said, more areas will get added and more parts of Bengaluru will be considered. The number of zones will increase from current 8 to 15.

"All these things will be discussed at the joint select committee meeting scheduled for tomorrow," he added. The BJP government at the last moment during the assembly session in March had introduced The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Bill that promises a 5-year mayoral term, area sabhas, among other reforms.

It was subsequently referred to the Joint Select Committee headed by BJP MLA S Raghu. Pointing out that question hour has been cancelled for the upcoming Parliament session, Madhuswamy said,what has to be done in the state assembly, it will be discussed at the business advisory committee meeting.

Amid opposition's criticism to the government's plans to introduce about 30 bills during the coming assembly session , he said there are about 18-20 ordinance replacement bills for this session and there is a plan to introduce another 8-10 bills. This will be discussed at the business advisory committee meeting on the first day of the session and bills will be introduced after taking everyone into confidence, he said.

Monsoon session of the legislature will be held from September 21 to 30. Decisions taken by the cabinet today include implementing the Rejuvenating of Watersheds for Agriculture Resilience through Innovative Development (REWARD) scheme with the help of the World Bank.

It will be taken up at a cost of Rs 600 crore during a six year period between 2020-21 to 2026-27 covering about 10 lakh hectares in 20 districts. Of this, the state government's share is Rs 180 crore and world bank assistance will be Rs 420 crore, the minister said, adding that areas that have low groundwater level are being considered.

Administrative approval has been given for construction of new medical colleges at Havri and Yadgir with the help of the centre. It has been decided to open LKG and UKG classes at 276 public schools run by the government.

Also a decision has been taken to adopt digital learning for students at government first grade colleges, polytechnic and engineering from 2020-21 academic year, and it will be part of their curriculum. For this Rs 35 core has been approved.

The cabinet has further decided to improve tourist amenities at Jog falls in Shivamogga district like ropeway, amphitheatre and children's park, and has approved Rs Rs 120 crore to Karnataka Power Corporation Limited for this purpose. It has also decided to cancel the contract earlier given to BRS ventures at Rs 450 crore in 2016 to develop Jog falls area, as no work has happened.

The other decisions include extending the tenure of the Agriculture Price Commission for 2020-23, administrative approval for construction of fishing port at Maravanthe in Udupi at an estimated Rs 85 crore, approval for a bill to replace the recent ordinance amending the APMC act which will be tabled during the coming session of the state legislature. The cabinet has also given approval to several other bills to replace the existing ordinances like the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, and they are likely to be placed in the session for approval.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

App ban: Congress leader Mohan Kumaramangalam contradicts Milind Deora on internet nationalism

Congress leaders appear to be speaking in different voices on the governments decision to block 118 more China-linked mobile apps with working president of partys Tamil Nadu wing Mohan Kumaramangalam contradicting party leader Milind Deora ...

India, Russia finalise AK-47 203 rifles deal: report

India and Russia have finalised a major deal for manufacturing AK-47 203 rifles in India during Defence Minister Rajnath Singhs ongoing visit here, the official Russian media reported on Thursday. The AK-47 203 is the latest and most advanc...

Maha: Policy on govt jobs for sportspersons to be revised

The sports policy of the Maharashtra government will be revised to streamline the process of giving government jobs to award-winning sportspersons, an official statement said on Thursday. The revised policy will also ensure that sportsperso...

Trains stranded, Railways asks Jharkhand govt to remove Tana Bhagat protestors from tracks

The Railways has asked the Jharkhand government to remove Tana Bhagat protestors from tracks at Tori station and clear the way for New Delhi-Ranchi special Rajdhani Express and dozens of goods trains stuck for hours. The General Manager of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020