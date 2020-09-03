Crab-catcher killed in tiger attack in Bengal's Sundarbans

A crab-catcher was killed by a tiger in West Bengal's Sundarbans on Thursday, the sixth such incident in the area in the last one month, a forest officer said. The incident took place when 30-year-old Babulal Raptan and Kenaram Mondal, residents of Kumirmari village in Sundarbans coastal police station area, took a boat to Chilmari canal of Marichjhapi Island in the morning, he said.

As the duo was busy catching crabs, a tiger leaped on Raptan from behind and dragged him into the forest, the officer said. Mondal shouted for help, to which other crab-catchers in the area responded and they chased away the tiger and retrieved Raptan's body, he said.

Raptan was the sole earner of his family of three, the officer said. With this incident, six crab-catchers have been killed in tiger attacks in the region in South 24 Parganas district in the last 30 days, he added.