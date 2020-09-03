Allow Ramlila performances with social distancing, limited spectators: Delhi BJP to L-G

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta along with other party leaders met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday and urged him to grant permission for staging Ramlila performances with limited number of spectators and social distancing norms in place. Gupta, accompanied by Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Bidhuri, urged Baijal to allow Ramlila performances, which is beig held on land belonging to government agencies like the Delhi Development Authority and the municipal corporations. "The old tradition of Ramlila should be allowed following all safety precautions and guidelines in view of the coronavirus pandemic. "The number of audience may be limited for social distancing and live broadcast can be arranged to take it to the homes of the people," Gupta said. He said there are many places in the city where Ramlila performances are being staged for many years ahead of the Dussehra festival in October. Organisers of Ramlila committees had met Gupta recently, urging him to hold the annual event this year.

"We urged the Lt Governor for approval for holding Ramlila from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) as per laid down guidelines and standard operating procedures," he said. The Ramlila performances in Delhi are hugely popular and draw a large number of visitors, incuding dignitaries, but this year, the pandemic has cast a shadow of uncertainty over it.