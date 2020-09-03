BSF seizes 100 kg Hilsa

Border Security Force personnel have seized 100 kg Hilsa, worth Rs 1.2 lakh, during patrolling near the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said on Thursday. The hilsa, kept in six packets, were recovered as the paramilitary personnel chased a group of five men who were surreptitiously moving towards the border from Bangladesh on Wednesday, it said.

The Bangladeshis escaped through bush cover on seeing the BSF jawans while throwing the Hilsa on the side of a pond located near the border. The seized Hilsa consignment was handed over to the custom office at Petrapole for further legal action on their part.

On August 22, BSF personnel had seized 600 kg of Hilsa during river patrolling at Fazipada in Murshidabad district along the border. The silver-hued fish migrate to the upstream and rivers from the sea during the spawning season for the water having less salinity.

The fish, especially those caught in the Padma river in Bangladesh, has a high demand in West Bengal..