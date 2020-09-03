Left Menu
Development News Edition

Once Medupi power plant incorporated into grid, load shedding to be sorted

The Deputy President said this when he fielded questions in the National Council of Provinces via a virtual platform on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:11 IST
Once Medupi power plant incorporated into grid, load shedding to be sorted
In June, the Deputy President announced that Eskom has committed to completing the construction of Medupi power station this year, while Kusile will be completed by 2023. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Deputy President David Mabuza says despite the current challenge of load shedding, South Africans should be confident this will be sorted once the Medupi power plant is incorporated into the grid.

The Deputy President said this when he fielded questions in the National Council of Provinces via a virtual platform on Thursday.

Eskom implemented Stage 2 load shedding on Wednesday, before moving to Stage 4 due to high electricity demand.

"We have said over and over again that our fleet, our power stations, are very old so the maintenance of these power stations presents a problem.

"From time to time, given the time exerted on them, they will fail. Some units will fail and the leadership of Eskom came out openly to say 'yes, we are not going to avoid load shedding as we implement routine maintenance and as we deal with the disruptions of failure of certain units in the system'.

"South Africans must be confident that we are going to get out of this problem. Why am I saying so? There is a New Build programme. The New Build programme allows the introduction of additional capacity. This additional capacity will come from Medupi and Kusile," he said.

In June, the Deputy President announced that Eskom has committed to completing the construction of Medupi power station this year, while Kusile will be completed by 2023.

"We are going to see Medupi coming into the system but we are also opening another window of independent power producers (IPPs) that will come.

"We are expecting more than 2000 megawatts that will come from that direction. And we hope that will stabilise the pressure that is on the system and allow us to fix these old power stations and give ourselves time to fix them," he said.

Government pleased with the process to bolster Eskom's performance

Responding to oral questions on Thursday, Mabuza said the restructuring of Eskom was being done in a phased manner to ensure stabilisation, optimisation and the growth of the power utility.

While the stabilisation phase deals with the strengthening of the balance sheet - attending to the dwindling cashflow, overturning governance failures and improving plant performance both in the generation fleet and distribution network - the optimisation phase starts to augment Eskom's business model by implementing the restructuring as outlined in the Department of Public Enterprises' roadmap.

He said the optimisation phase will further provide delegation, responsibility and accountability to each of the new subsidiaries and its executives.

"We are pleased by the progress we are making towards better transforming the performance of Eskom under the leadership of the new CEO. Therefore, the reorganisation of Eskom along the lines of a new distinct yet complementary business and operational model has begun," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Act of kindness benefit health and well-being: Study

Helping other people, showing some act of kindness to others can be good for peoples health and well-being, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. However, not all good-hearted behavior is equally benefic...

Cycling-Kazakhstan's Lutsenko wins Tour de France stage six

Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko claimed his maiden victory on the Tour de France when he won the sixth stage, a 191-km trek from Le Teil on Thursday.The Astana rider prevailed from an eight-man breakaway at the top of the Mont Aigoual. Spains Jesus ...

SC stays Bombay HC order granting bail to DHFL promoters in Yes Bank scam case

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed a Bombay High Court order granting bail to former Dewan Housing Finance Limited DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan in the Enforcement Directorates Yes Bank scam case. A Bench headed by Ju...

Wrangler introduces Jeep's first electric-powered vehicle

Fiat Chryslers Jeep brand is starting to offer gas-electric hybrid and eventually full electric powertrains across its lineup. The company rolled out the first of them Thursday, a plug-in Wrangler to go on sale in the U.S., Europe and China...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020